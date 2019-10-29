E-mail reveals police department complaints prior to chief’s resignation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Newly obtained e-mails shed light on misconduct allegations within the Jacksonville Police Department just a few months before police chief John Franklin’s sudden resignation.

In a July correspondence between Jacksonville mayor Bob Johnson and Jacksonville city attorney Stephanie Friedman, several complaints are outlined as talking points that were highlighted during a previous meeting between Johnson and Franklin.

The complaints include:

Homophobic and sexist commentary being unacceptable; multiple complaints had been made.

Promising promotions to officers before a “promotion list” is created or “playing favorites”.

After the use of lethal force an outside source should be requested immediately to investigate the scene.

Confidential information leaking from the PD to the public.

The PD should not be releasing information to the media before the investigations have been completed.

A copy of an internal e-mail, which lists complaints about the Jacksonville Police Department.

At the time of Franklin’s resignation as police chief, mayor Johnson admitted he asked Franklin to resign, calling it a “personnel issue” but declining to specify.

Franklin’s exit became the third time in less than two years the leader of the Jacksonville Police Department either left or was forced out of the position.

“It leaves the citizens of Jacksonville kind of wondering what is going on,” Mike Stevens, a Jacksonville native and downtown business owner says.

Stevens says, in addition to seeing the revolving door in leadership, he’s heard Jacksonville PD has lost officers to neighboring towns because of pay.

“I hope we can get some good officers back in this town, community policing where you can get kids involved at a younger age.”

For now, an interim police chief remains in place and applications are being accepted for a permenant hire as police chief in Jacksonville.

We reached out to former chief Franklin, mayor Johnson and the Jacksonville Police Department regarding the July complaints — all declined to comment.