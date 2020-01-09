Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stops by Walmart HQ in Bentonville

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: Dwayne Johnson attends the HBO “Ballers” Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere and Reception on July 14, 2016 at New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for HBO)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville this week, the wrestler-turned-actor said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Johnson was apparently in town talking to the company about his recently-launched tequila brand, Teremana Tequila.

The superstar said the city reminds him of some of the old small towns where he used to wrestle.

“What’s cool about this little town in Bentonville is it reminds me of all these small towns I used to wrestle in well before the bright lights and the success of the WWE,” said Johnson. “I wrestled for a small wrestling company called the USWA, and we would wrestle in small towns like this in Bentonville.”

Early Thursday morning, The Rock posted that he was taking off from Bentonville as his tequila tour rolls on.

“Thank you @Walmart HQ execs for your time. Good to share some values on hard work and doing our best to make peoples lives just a little bit better,” Johnson posted.