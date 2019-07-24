Drum Corps International to play at War Memorial on Wednesday

Drum Corps International practices Tuesday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Marching to the beat of the drum.

That’s exactly what member of Drum Corps International (DCI) will be doing Wednesday evening at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Mike Scott the CEO for the Bluecoats says the show will surely show the dedication and passion these talented musicians have.

“They auditioned from all over the world – all over the US to join drum corps like us and we take these 164 kids we do a 10,000 mile competitive tour to perform 31 times all over the U.S. and they work like this 12 hours a day in the sun for about 90 days every summer,” explains Scott.

Performances will showcase everything from jazz, pop, and even classical music.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7:00 p.m.

