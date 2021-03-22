Drug epidemic awareness rally at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas nonprofit, ‘Speak up about Drugs’ is hosting an event at the State Capitol to try opening the conversation about addiction and overdoses.

The first thing someone might notice at the event is a trailer that has pictures of people who died as a result of overdoses.

The owner of the trailer is currently on a ten-state tour to drive awareness about the epidemic.

The CDC says from August 2019 to July 2020, more than 86,000 people have died.

Gina Allgaier, Executive Director for Speakup about drugs, “topping 86,000 deaths, we’ve never seen a number that high since the opioid epidemic began. “

The event is aimed at breaking the stigma of addiction and trying to normalize the conversations so this doesn’t keep happening.