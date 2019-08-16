Driver shot dead in Pine Bluff, police seeking answers

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Pine Bluff.

The identity of the victim has not been released while authorities work to notify the family.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. on 18th Avenue between Linden and Plum Streets.

Officers in the area on a different call hear the gunshots and were looking for the source when they received a report of a car accident in the 1200 block of 18th.

There they found the victim in the driver’s seat of a car unresponsive and suffering from a single gunshot wound.

They were pronounced dead by the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2090.

They can also call dispatch at 870-541-5300.