Driver seen having sex in convertible while striking officer in graduation traffic, NLRPD says

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has been booked into jail nearly four months after police say he struck an officer with his convertible while engaged in sexual intercourse near Verizon Arena during Little Rock Central High School’s graduation event in May.

Kelvin Poole Jr., 21, was booked into jail on charges that include Aggravated Assault, Sexual Indecency and Fleeing, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Pulaski county jail records show Poole was booked into jail on Sunday afternoon.

According to the intial report, an officer was working off duty conducting traffic along a crosswalk during Central High School’s graduation on May 23 near East Broadway and Olive Street.

As the officer held out his hand, signaling traffic to stop, a red Chevrolet Camaro convertible approached the officer in a “dangerous manner,” which prompted the officer to get out of the way, according to the report.

The Camaro’s rear-view mirror hit the officer’s police radio and taser on his duty belt.

The officer looked up and noticed the Camaro with its top down and a driver and a passenger “engaged in sexual intercourse while in public view,” the report states.

The Camaro was then stopped by traffic at the light near Cypress Street.

The officer went up to the car and noticed the driver, later identified as Poole, with no pants on and no shirt on, according to the report.

A woman was performing oral sex on Poole, according to the report, with her dress pulled up to her stomach.

The officer told Poole his actions nearly caused a pedestrian accident. The police report states Poole replied: ‘I’m sorry dude,” just before screaming an obscenity and speeding away.

People walking by the scene were heard saying “Oh my!” and “Those two are nasty!” according to the officer’s narrative in the report.

Five days later, on May 28, Poole was identified as a passenger in an unrelated traffic stop of the same red Camaro by NLRPD. It’s unclear whether Poole was arrested or cited during this stop for any action reported on May 23.

Poole remained in the Pulaski county jail as of Tuesday afternoon.