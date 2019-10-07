DRA announces $2.2 million investment into Arkansas communities

CLARKSDALE, MS – Today, the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) made a $2,228,104 investment that will strengthen public infrastructure and train the next generation of workforce to grow the region’s economy and create jobs, DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced.

Eight new investments will provide funding for projects supporting water and sewer system improvements, innovative job training programs, and crucial healthcare services in communities across Arkansas through DRA and other public and private resources.

“DRA’s mission is to support economic development by making investments into the physical infrastructure and human capital of the Delta region,” said Chairman Caldwell. “These investments will provide much needed improvements to water and sewer systems, medical facilities, and industry-driven workforce training programs to provide greater economic opportunities for Arkansas residents and businesses.”

Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program, DRA’s flagship grant program that makes strategic investments into projects supporting basic public infrastructure, transportation improvements, workforce training and education, and business development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Arkansas and six local development districts in the state for program funding implementation.

Arkansas: 2019 Investment Snapshot

“This $2.2 million grant from the Delta Regional Authority helps Arkansans in our rural communities. The money will go to improve street safety, improve and expand sewer systems, enhance emergency medical response, provide high-speed internet and better phone service, and increase opportunities for many who want to pursue a nursing degree,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR). “The grant will allow communities to retain or create nearly 100 jobs, provide job training for 150 people, and improve life for 250 families. I am grateful for DRA’s thoughtful consideration of the best ways to make life better for the people who live in the Delta.”

Arkansas’s congressional delegation issued the following statements:

“This support from the DRA will help meet the needs of Arkansas Delta communities through targeted investments. These projects will create jobs, grow the economy and improve quality of life for Arkansans,” said U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR). “I’m proud to support DRA and its commitment to advance economic opportunities in the region.”

“The Delta Reginal Authority’s continued investment in the Natural State will help improve Arkansas’s infrastructure and increase access to job training programs and healthcare services in rural areas,” said U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR).

“Infrastructure is a vital ingredient to economic growth, but Washington struggles to see the need to invest in rural infrastructure. This investment is welcome news and will create more jobs, economic growth, and generally improve life in Arkansas,” said Congressman Rick Crawford (R – 1st District).

“The jobs created from this investment by the Delta Regional Authority are a major boost for our local economies in central Arkansas. Bringing an air ambulance helicopter to Fairfield Bay will result in increased capital investments, new high paying jobs, and a critical, life-saving service to the community,” Congressman French Hill (R – 2nd District) said.

“These investments are fantastic news for Arkansas, and I look forward to seeing the new developments that emerge as a result of the Pine Bluff Economic Research Center expansion. I’m grateful for DRA’s continued investment in Arkansas communities,” said Congressman Bruce Westerman (R – 3rd District).

ARKANSAS INVESTMENT PROJECTS