Dozens protest outside North Little Rock City Hall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Protesters took to the streets of North Little Rock hoping to make their voices heard about racial inequality. This is the third straight week of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd. Dozens of people filled the sidewalk outside City Hall calling for change.

18-year-old Alexandria Williams organized the protest in response to racial inequality across the country.

“Your skin tone doesn’t define who you are. We have to get started on this issue and get this issue solved and fixed,” Williams said.

For Williams it goes deeper than seeing the headlines and reading the stories.

“I dealt with a lot of racism,” Williams said.

Based on her experiences, she felt called to make a difference.

“I have to do something. I have to speak out,” Williams said.

She sent out flyers and brought in speakers to talk about racism right in their backyard. Dozens of people came out to support this young leader.

“You look at them addressing issues on paper that we let lay dormant for a long time so I think this generation is the one,” Williams Uncle James “BO” Green said.

Williams said it doesn’t end once the protesters clear out and the streets are empty.

“This movement is not a trend,” Williams said.

She will continue to fight until something changes.

“People of all colors can come together and be one,” Williams said.

There is another protest scheduled in North Little Rock on Tuesday, June 16th. It will start at Another Chance Ministries at 5 p.m.