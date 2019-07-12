Downtown LR lights illuminate concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- New lights at the Simmons Bank building in Little Rock’s River Market area are anything but a bright spot for some condo owners.

At one of those homes off Rock Street, the view is illuminating some concerns.

Some people want these lights to go out.

What they’re losing the most sleep over is the logo on top of the Simmons building.

Several neighbors say for the past few weeks, light from it has been flooding into condos.

On Thursday night, the logo was off, just hours after we asked the bank about the light.

Shades meant to block out the sunshine are now the only defense one neighbor has against an unwanted overnight glow.

“It’s overkill,” she says. “It’s just like this spotlight in my condo.”

When the sun goes down, her Little Rock condo lights up.

“It’s kind of a red glow in your room,” the woman says.

The source is the logo and lights wrapping each floor, all recently added to the Simmons Bank building.

“My blinds, they’re ineffective at night,” says the woman.

It’s not the spotlight the bank was aiming for.

“Just to add some flair to the city skyline and be our gift to Little Rock,” Caroline Makris, the Vice President and Public Relations Manager says.

So the logo will soon be dimmed for neighbors, but the lights will stay part of the view.

“We actually have more than 16 million color combinations,” Makris says. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response from the city.”

For now, it’s not ideal next door, illuminating another side of city life.

“Your quality of sleep, quality of life, that’s affected by this big bright S,” says the neighbor.

The bank says they are going to put a dimmer on the logo by the end of the month.