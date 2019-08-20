Double homicide in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man and woman have been found shot to death.

The Pine Bluff Police Department says officers were called to the area of 4218 W. Hepburn around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday where gunshots had been reported.

An hour later, officers were sent back to the same address on a welfare check.

When officers went inside the home they found the two bodies.

Their names are not yet being released.

The PBPD says the deaths are the 19th and 20th homicides of the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/