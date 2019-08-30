Dorian strengthens to category 3 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian has strengthened to become a major hurricane as it creeps through the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.

In its 2 p.m. Friday update on Dorian, the National Hurricane Center officially called it a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

It’s expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Monday, possibly creating swells, rip current conditions and the threat of flash flooding.

As of 2 p.m., Dorian was about 625 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s moving northwest at 10 miles per hour, the NHC says.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas

There are no other coastal watches or warnings currently in effect, but they’re expected to be issued for parts of Florida and the Bahamas in the coming days.