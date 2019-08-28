Donating books for a better cause

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. – If you have books you’re wanting to donate, here’s your chance.

The Benton County Sheriff’s office will take them and give to inmates.

The books must be paperback and cannot have ultra-thin pages, they also cannot contain pictures or be explicitly sexual or have violent nature. They also need to be in good condition with no messages written inside.

“One of the better things to occupy your time is reading, it sharpens the mind, it lets them escape their reality for a short period after reading those books, it can also be educational,” says Sheriff Shawn Holloway of Benton County.

You can drop off the books at the jail clerks window at the Benton County Sheriff’s office until Monday.