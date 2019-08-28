1  of  3
Breaking News
Washington County deputies investigate inmate murdered in cell Update: Victims identified in Phillips County double homicide, officer-involved shooting Update: Three dead, including suspect, after barricade situation in Helena-West Helena

Donating books for a better cause

News
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. – If you have books you’re wanting to donate, here’s your chance.

The Benton County Sheriff’s office will take them and give to inmates.

The books must be paperback and cannot have ultra-thin pages, they also cannot contain pictures or be explicitly sexual or have violent nature. They also need to be in good condition with no messages written inside.

“One of the better things to occupy your time is reading, it sharpens the mind, it lets them escape their reality for a short period after reading those books, it can also be educational,” says Sheriff Shawn Holloway of Benton County.

You can drop off the books at the jail clerks window at the Benton County Sheriff’s office until Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss