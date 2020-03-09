Doctors urge fire departments to include cancer screenings in annual exams

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors are urging local fire departments to consider undergoing cancer screenings as part of their annual physicals.

You may remember a story KNWA/KFTA did about the Siloam Springs Fire Department including an in-depth full-body screening as part of their annual exams.

Doctor Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center said this could save lives since firefighters have a higher risk than the average person of being diagnosed with cancer because of the nature of their jobs.

“By being very proactive to it, it can reduce someone’s chance of dying due to something that can be essentially preventable,” Dr. Jaggernauth said.

Dr. Jaggernauth said early detection is key, and the earlier you find cancer the better chance you have of curing it.

KNWA/KFTA reached out to other fire departments in our area to see if they offer any screenings as part of their exams.

Fayetteville Fire said they do and others told us they’re hoping to implement something like that soon.