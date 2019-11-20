DNA test shows Hunter Biden is the father in Arkansas paternity case

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — DNA testing proves that Hunter Biden is the father of Alexis Roberts Lunden’s child, according to a Circuit Court of Independence County record.

The information was released on Wednesday, November 20, and reads in part, “DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that defendant [Hunter Biden] is the father of the plaintiff’s [Alexis Lunden] child.”

The defendant is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process, according to court documents.

Once a paternity order is issued “Baby Doe” will be identified by the child’s full name and date of birth, the document states.

Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, who is the baby’s grandfather, is a presidential candidate hopeful for the Democratic Party. He has filed for the March 2020 Arkansas primary.