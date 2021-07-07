Disaster assistance hotline set up for Arkansans impacted by early summer flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Some Arkansans still cleaning up after flooding earlier this summer will soon have a chance to sign up for state assistance.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management will open a disaster call center for residents impacted by storms and flooding that happened on June 6.

Residents in Arkansas, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln and Monroe Counties may be eligible for these assistance programs. Emergency management officials say assistance may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal and personal property repair.

This assistance is for people whose main residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable. Disaster assistance funds are not eligible for businesses, secondary homes, vehicles, sheds or outbuildings, fencing, or food loss.

Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Southeast Arkansas and issued an emergency declaration after over a foot of rain fell on some communities in a 24-hour period in June.

People may submit applications from July 12 to July 23 by calling the ADEM hotline at 1-888-683-2336. The call center is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.