U.S. Census Bureau looking to hire for upcoming 2020 Census

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Want to make some extra for the holidays?

The U.S Census Bureau is looking to hire temporary employees for the upcoming 2020 census.

“So one of the most unique things they are doing this time around from this census is that they’re going to allow people to fill out their census online and by phone which are both things that have never happened before,” says Diego Caraballo a demographer with the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.

As a demographer, Caraballo looks at the statistical data released by the census and sees how it relates to the changing structure of human populations – specifically for him, Arkansas.

With the new online option more jobs are now available for the public. It has created some interesting positions – many of which allow a person to work directly from home.

Caraballo says it’s important for people to be involved becauase the more people involved the better the chances that state will get the funding they need for public services.

“Lot’s of programs – federal programs for example use census data to determine where they put their money,” he says. “So if the census shows there are more older people there will be more services for older people. If it shows there are less it will be less.”

Last year the state received close to $10-billion dollars. Caraballo says that amount can change depending on the involvement by the public. With billions of dollars at stake for the state of Arkansas – it’s important people get involved, he adds.

Click here to see employment opportunities for the U.S. Census 2020.