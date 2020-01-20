Digital Original: MLK parade serves as teaching moment for Little Rock father

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many local families joined together on this holiday for a parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

One dad we met has made it his mission to teach his sons the value behind Dr. King’s message.

Chase Clark, Sr., of Little Rock, says he’s been attending the MLK Parade since he was a teenager.

This year’s parade was extra special for the father of two because it was the first time bringing his 2-year-old son Harley.

Clark hopes to teach his sons the power and impact one man can make.

“It’s one of the times every year — it doesn’t matter what side of town you are from, or how old you are, what race — nothing matters. You know you just come together as Dr. King would have wanted us all to do and it’s beautiful,” he says.

More than 13 different schools participated in Monday’s parade honoring the American civil rights leader.