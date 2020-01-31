DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Local community in De Queen to be added to Guinness Book of Records for World’s Largest Knife

DE QUEEN, Ark. – One local community will soon be added to The Guinness Book of Records for creating the World’s Largest Knife and it’s all thanks to one young man’s sharp idea.

Logan Pearce has been making knives since he was six-years-old. He is a 3rd generation bladesmith and said that he was taught the blade making craft by his belated grandfather.

Pearce said he got the idea to make a gigantic knife, figuring it would help put the city of DeQueen on the map and hopefully get more people to visit his hometown.

“It’s a great reason, because again it’s knife making and we’re the knife-making capital of the world but we want to take it a step further and put the world’s largest knife here as well – and we’re going to be doing a whole lot of other things besides just that but that’s our starting point,” said Pearce.

Last year the city approved the public’s request to self-proclaim themselves the knife-making capital of the world. With having more than 200 knife makers in a 30-mile radius.

“The place that we are going to have it at – it will take about 6 months to construct. Everything is going to be done, forged put together on the spot that we are putting it at.”

Now Pearce has yet to begin creating the structure that will be a 30-foot knife in length.

He has already started gathering the metals for it and fun fact, part of the metal comes directly from the Statue of Liberty.

You can find more about the project HERE.