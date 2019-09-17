Digital Original: Doctor at UAMS is promoting happiness and good mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- KARK 4 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing members of our community who are helping to make a difference in the Natural State.

Dr. Erick Messias is a psychiatrist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock.

“Make sure everyone understands that mental [health] is the next frontier for medicine and for society in general,” explains. Dr. Messias.

Originally from Brazil, he’s now helping his patients and the medical students he mentors at UAMS, find true happiness in life.

“So the number one determinant on how happy you’re going to be is not so much physical health but is how you behave and how you behave towards others and how you create meaningful relationships and meaningful work in your life,” Dr. Messias says.

Recent studies have shown that now more than ever people are bombarded with information overload that can trigger serious mental health problems.

“Today we live in a world where everybody is bombarded 24/7 by information and by request for attention,” he says. “Becuase of that, it’s more important than ever that people are able to take a step back.”

Dr. Messias encourages people to not be afraid to slow down or take a break in the middle of the day – even suggesting a short walk around the office.

“Stop and think – remember your life has a purpose and meaning,” says Dr. Messias. “And remember it’s worth living it.”

He says that when he need to remind himself how beautiful life can be, he thinks of the popular Costa Rican phrase, “Pura Vida.”

“In Costa Rica, people say, Pura Vida – which is the idea of pure life,” he says. “The idea that we are here. We are alive. This is the moment that we have in this world.”

For more information on mental health, click here.