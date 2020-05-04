DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Local students first in county to graduate with both high school diploma and a college degree at the same time

HOT SPRINGS, ARK. – With graduation just around the corner for many students, this year is sure to be unique.

But not as unique as for one local student who is finishing this school year with two degrees, his high school and college diploma.

17-year-old Micah Travis from hot springs will graduate from Mountain Pine High School this month, while also earning an associate of arts degree from National Park College.

He is the first in the county to graduate with both his high school diploma and a college degree at the same time.

Travis says age shouldn’t define where you are in life and wants every student out there to not give up on their goals.

“Age in a way is just a number, but if your goal is realistic and you can easily, well not easy but it’s you can get to it, then go ahead and try it.” said Micah Travis, Graduated H.S. and College

Travis plans to attend the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith to obtain his criminal justice degree.

He hopes to become a state trooper for the state of Arkansas.

To read more on Micah Travis, click here.