Digital Original: Woman living with MS uses kickboxing as motivation; set to compete in first competition

CONWAY, Ark. – One local woman’s fight for her health from what was supposed to be a debilitating disease has turned into a positive force and now has her gearing up for her first kickboxing competition.

Jennifer Bannon was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 33 and was told she would be wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life. Fast-forward 16 years later, the Conway native is now stronger after starting kickboxing as a way to stay healthy.

Now, Bannon is preparing for her first amateur kickboxing event.

She hopes sharing her story will give others inspiration to never give up.

“I was just kind of waiting for my day to be up. You know. I really didn’t think I had anything else really to live for,” explains Bannon. “To strive for – that you know – I was told that I would probably be in a wheelchair at some point – you know – I just kind of thought – you know – living was over.”

Bannon has been training three days a week with her trainer Curtiss Robinson at the Conway Toe2Toe.

Her kickboxing match is scheduled for later this year.

