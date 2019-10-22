Digital Original: What businesses should come to Little Rock?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With a new Trader Joe’s opening its first store in Arkansas, people have an opinion on what other businesses should come to the Natural State.

Our digital team wanted to know what viewers like you thought. Which is why, from social media to the streets, we asked our viewers this question:

What other big chain businesses would you like to see come to Arkansas?

With nothing off limits for our Central Arkansas viewers we tallied up the responses that ranged from stores to restaurants.

Here are the Top 10 most suggested:

ALDI was the most suggested business. KARK 4 News reached out to their cooperate office on whether a store will be opening in Little Rock.

In an email response by ALDI they wrote…

“ALDI is expanding into the metro Atlanta, Texas, South Florida areas, and entering new markets such as southern California. We are always looking for new geographic areas to continue to bring smart shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices. While we have a lot of criteria for choosing store locations, our No. 1 reason is to be where ALDI fans are shopping. We can’t confirm new locations in advance but if we do open a store it will be announced on our Grand Openings page as soon as the information becomes official.”

Of course, both large and small businesses contribute to local economies by bringing growth, jobs, and innovation, according to the U.S. Government’s website.

All with the main goal of getting the new business to invest in cities, such as Little Rock.