Digital Original: Medical student creates first Latino organization at local university to help future generations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A fourth-year medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – College of Medicines has created the first on-campus Latino medical student organization.

“The reason why we started it was because first there was not a Hispanic organization here on campus for students,” explains Santiago Gonzalez, the co-founder of UAMS -LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens).

Gonzalez is pursuing two medical degrees, M.D./M.P.H. and plans on pursuing a career in plastic surgery when he graduates this May.

He says that he and his wife started the organization after they saw a disparity with their peers and the Latino community outside the hospital.

“I want to help Latinos that might have a cleft lip and may not be able to say what they need because of a language barrier,” he says. “I want to access to health to those who may not be able to others have it.”

Humble and kind our just a few of the words to describe the medical student. Helping others seems to be what Gonzalez does best.

Which is why LULAC is so important, he says. Now more than ever the organization has the power to alter the future for both Latino medical students and the community the will very shortly be serving.

“I wanted to do something that could bring all of us together to support ourselves but also to support the patients out in the community,” he adds.

LULAC is considered one of the largest and oldest Hispanic organizations in the United States – with chapters across the nation.

The group stays active in the Latino community by volunteer and hosting informational events. Something Gonzalez says is important for growth.

“The Latino population is only growing, however, the people in professional fields are not and I want to encourage all Latinos to work hard and give back for yourself and the community,” he says.

It’s hard to believe that a student with so much going on still has time for extracurricular actives.

When Gonzalez isn’t studying or helping with the LULAC organization – he enjoys the art of taekwondo. A fifth-degree black belt and an instructor to students of all ages, Gonzalez hope to inspiration to future Latino students to show them anything is possible.

“I’m proud to be Hispanic, of my origin and my culture,” he says. “As well as how it intertwines with the American culture.”