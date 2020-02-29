DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Two Arkansas women are tied to run the Olympic Marathon Trials this weekend in Georgia.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Julia Webb and Emily Myers are set to run in the U-S Marathon Trials this Saturday in Atlanta.

Webb currently coaches at UA little rock and Myers is track coach in Nevada.

In a facetime interview with Myers she said this is a historic year for women athletes and that they should never stop believing in themselves.

“I think you just have to believe in yourself no matter what and when things get hard you have to have a mantra or something that you can look too and be able to tell yourself like I got this – I can keep going.”

Myers graduated from Cabot high school and still holds the state record in the 3200 meters.

The top three women and top three men will make the U-S Olympic team.

Be sure to tune in as we air the race live this Saturday on KARK at 11 a.m. central time.