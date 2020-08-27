Digital Original: Red Cross reminding people to create emergency plan for home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Tropical Storm Laura making its way inland, the Red Cross is urging families to talk with their loved ones about creating an emergency plan.

Lori Arnold is the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Arkansas and says the organization has been busy this year.

She says volunteers have been deployed all over the country assisting those affected by wildfires, hurricanes, and all during a global pandemic.

However, Arnold is reminding people to create the plan soon because it can help keep families both informed and safe.

“Have a plan. Know how you are going to get out if you need to. You have to evacuate, know where you are going to go,” explains Arnold. “Talk to your family talk to your children make sure the kids know what to do in times of emergencies.”

The Red Cross has several resources online on how to start making your emergency disaster plans.

It recommends packing a light travel bag with snacks, important medications and a working flashlight.

With heavy rain and high winds, the organization has approximately 30 local volunteers waiting on call to help people in southwest Arkansas.

In 2019, the Red Cross were part of more than 44 disaster response operations across the country.

For more information, including how to create your emergency plan, click here.