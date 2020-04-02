Digital Original: Public handwashing stations made available in Little Rock for homeless in effort to stop spread of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of Arkansans is helping those in our community who are some of the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak – the homeless.

Chad Causey of the Causey Law Firm is just one of the members working with local nonprofit Family Promise of Pulaski County to install the very first public handwashing stations in downtown Little Rock.

The stations are sponsored by donations and there are currently four “soap and water” stations already up and running.

Causey says this is a group effort with many people helping to stop the spread in any way possible.

“These are the people that live in our community just like we do and you know if we can’t come together as a community, as a country, in a time like this, then when can we and a simple act of allowing and placing a sink with soap and water on a street corner can have such an impact on a community,” he says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended handwashing as one way to keep from spreading the virus.

Causey says the cost for one station is $200, which includes the station, soap, water, paper towels and maintenance of the outdoor sink.

The sinks are routinely checked for supplies and the sinks are expected to be up for at least one month.

Causey says that Family Promise has been working with the City of Little Rock and other community members to get more stations in place.

“I’ll tell you what, if we can get some folks that are willing to sponsor one of these handwashing stations I’ll give sponsorship for 4 more handwashing stations for everyone that we can get over the next few days,” he adds.

These outdoor sinks are just one of the ways Family Promise is helping to provide relief.

To learn more about ways you can help with Coronavirus Emergency Relief, click here.