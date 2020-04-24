Digital Original: Ph.D. engineering student ditches his semester project to help create safer masks for health care workers on the front lines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local student did the unthinkable, when he ditched his nearly completed end of the semester project to instead help create protective masks for health care workers fighting on the frontlines.

Trigun Maroo is part of the PHD Engineering program at UA-Little Rock.

His initial project was to be showcased this week at the 2020 student Research and creative Expo – that started this week.

However, when a local doctor called looking for ways to make safer masks to protect from the coronavirus; Maroo says he knew he had to do something.

"The whole world was facing this challenge of the pandemic and I have always wanted to contribute to the community in whatever way possible and that has always been in my heart," said Trigun Maroo.





It took Maroo less than one week to create the first prototype using a 3-D printer.

The first mask was sent to UAMS and Arkansas Children hospital for testing.

The masks are currently not being used as of yet while pending CDC approval.

For the link to the mask model, click HERE.