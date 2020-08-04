Digital Original: Paycheck Protection Program helps to save Arkansas jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Small business owners still have time to apply for the more than $120 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

However, just days still remain before the August 8 deadline.

Qualified small businesses must file their application with a PPP participating lenders before the Saturday deadline.

Recent data shows more than 375,000 Arkansas jobs were saved from the loan funding to small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversees the loan program.

Some of the guidelines require borrowers to generally have fewer than 500 employees and in some cases, many of these loans may be forgiven if a portion of the funds is used for payroll expenses.

To learn more about the Paycheck Protection Program, click here.