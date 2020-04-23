Digital Original: Parents create outdoor prom for daughter in a show of support

RISON, Ark. – With high school proms canceled because of COVID-19, two Arkansas parents found an alternative way to help their daughter celebrate the annual rite of passage – by making their very own dance party right at home.

Karlie and Scott Lee of Rison surprised their daughter Kaitlyn with her a backyard prom.

Kaitlyn is a junior at Rison Highschool. Her prom was originally scheduled for April 17, however, when that got canceled mom and dad felt they needed to do something to show support to their daughter.

“She my baby girl and I am so proud of her,” says Karlie Lee.

The video posted to social media shows the teenage girl coming outside and crying tears of joy when she realizes what was being done for her.

Both dad and younger brother dressed up for the occasion.

The parents said children are going through so much with these major changes and this was just one way they could show their daughter how much they care.

“You know she is supposed to be a kid. Doing kid things and going to school and going to her prom and getting her nails done hair done. She can’t do any of that. We just wanted to reward her with that,” says Karlie Lee.

The teenage girl was getting ready for photos with the family but to her surprise, even her prom date showed up — staying 6 feet apart — to make it all that more official.

