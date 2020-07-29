Digital Original: Mental health virtual support group aims to help parents

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on people’s mental health, which is why one group is now offering a free virtual support group for parents.

Michelle Coleman is a Licensed Professional Counselor at the Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas in Little rock.

She says many parents are getting hit hardest during this time. They are showing signs of higher anxiety levels — especially as their kids get ready to go back to school.

Coleman says experts are seeing more symptoms of anxiety and depression in parents because they are typically the ones kids turn to for support.

She says she hopes this support group can help parents when they need it most.

“Called Pandemic parenting and it is a support group and we want to assist parents and other caregivers with parenting their children at this time because it is unprecedented,” says Coleman.

Experts say establishing routines and structure can help.

The virtual group is still filling in vacant spots.

