Digital Original: Maumelle residents decorating neighborhood with Christmas lights to shed joy during dark times

MAUMELLE, Ark. – One Central Arkansas community is using the power of the Christmas spirit to help shed light during these uncertain times.

Mindy DeMarco is a resident of Maumelle.

A nurse by trade, DeMarco says she cares about people and their feelings.

Which is why she says when she saw her neighbor’s social media post wishing the neighborhood didn’t look so gloomy, she did something about it.

“That nothing should take away our joy,” says DeMarco.

The bright festive lights are draped around her front door.

She is hoping when people drive pass her home they are reminded of all the joys Christmas brings and reminded that there is light at the end of a dark tunnel.

“That we should all pay attention to the small things that can make us happy at times like this because it’s going to be okay – we’re going to get through it,” she says.

For more information on how you can see the lights visit the “Maumelle All About Community” Facebook page.