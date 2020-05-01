Digital Original: LR psychiatrist creates free frontlines counseling hotline in wake of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Health care workers on the front lines are being called heroes for their bravery as they work by helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, but the reality is, they too are human, which is why one local psychiatrist is offering her services free of charge to those working to keep all of us safe.

Dr. Abeer Washington is a psychiatrist at Rice Clinic in Little Rock.

She brought the idea of a counseling hotline for those working on the front lines, like doctors, nurses but also people like your local grocery clerk.

Washington says there are all types of people working on the front lines, some who’s uniforms aren’t scrubs.

“There are people at the grocery store who are anxious and they work there and they are available for us. People in retail. People at restaurants. Anyone who has to be there to service all of our needs and doesn’t have a choice they don’t have the option to work from home,” she says.

Washington says she believes it’s her duty to help those who continue serving our community in the wake of COVID-19.

In addition, the National Institute of Mental Health offers free mental health services for all general inquiries not pertaining to COVID-19.

The number for the counseling hotline service is 501-904-7805.

Click here for those services.