Digital Original: Local women helping foster families succeed in life

AUSTIN, Ark. – It’s not Christmas yet, however it sure can feel like it for some local families and it’s all thanks to eight local women.

Kristen McClendon is the founder of Little Rock Angels. The non-profit organization helps support and mentor foster families in Central Arkansas.

“We exist to build sustainable foster homes and support children in foster care,” says McClendon.

Once a month, McClendon, along with nine groups, visit with different families in need and hand-deliver items to them like cleaning supplies, toys and/ or even food.

McClendon says she’s hoping to inspire others to look beyond yourself and help a neighbor through the power of love.

“We want to be an organization that commissions others to change lives through the power of love,” she explains. “With our Love Box program, we are providing the practical needs that the family needs to succeed. It’s a conduit to the relationship – so we are providing quality time with that family to help them feel supported.”

McClendon works with the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to help get background checks for every person who volunteers to help.

