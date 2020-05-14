Digital Original: Local school celebrates class of 2020 with 5 valedictorians in unique way

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One local school is showing that online learning can have its benefits for the student with not one, not two, but five valedictorians this year.

Arkansas Virtual Academy, Amy Johnson is the head of school at the online school. She says this is not the norm for the school to have this many valedictorians.

Johnson says many students start gearing up for this prestigious title at an early age, which is why the schools finds it important to help celebrate them.

Arkansas Virtual Academy is the longest running virtual school in Arkansas.

She says the school wanted to celebrate the student’s hard work but understood that 5 commencement speeches might make for a rather lengthy ceremony – so they did the next best thing.

“Cleary that’s a lot of speeches to hold. So what we did was we sent our honor graduates a list of questions,” Johnson explains. “We created a video mash-up of their answers and played that during our virtual ceremony and it was really a neat turn out to get to hear from each one of them in a very sort of different and unique way.”

Johnson says the school typically holds an in-person commencement, however, due to COVID-19 they transitioned to an online ceremony.

Arkansas Virtual Academy holds innovative and valuable programs to help students gain real-life job skills in areas such as business, graphic design, and STEM.

Click here to listen to their speeches.