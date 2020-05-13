Digital Original: Local man uses self-quarantined to finish artwork for late wife

SHERWOOD, Ark. – One local man is sharing his positive outlook of being quarantined this past couple of months and finally found time to complete a project he started for his late wife.

The U.S. retired Air Force Veteran Stanley Kiepura from Sherwood always enjoyed the arts, specifically pyrography.

It’s a technique that requires burning parts of wood to make pictures or designs and it can take many hours and sometimes months depending on the size of the piece.

In 2019 he started creating a picture for his wife Kathy, but in January, she suffered a stroke and died.

However, Kiepura says it wasn’t until he was forced to self-quarantine that he realized he finally had the time to finish the art, so he got to work and 27 hours later had Kathy’s picture completed.

He now is encouraging others to find an outlet to help during these uncertain times.

“It’s just an escape and if you can find an escape route to help get through this epidemic – then I suggest we do it,” said Kiepura.

Kiepura says he plans to paint 4 more pictures in honor of Kathy.