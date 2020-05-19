Digital Original: Local group helps to stop the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Social media and other online platforms are being used as a way to spread myths and misinformation about COVID-19 and they may be causing more harm to you than you think.

However, one local professor and his students are helping to serve the community to help stop the spread of fake information about the virus.

Dr. Nitin Agarwal a professor of Information Science at UALR and his team of students have created a website designed to help monitor and analyze misinformation found online about the coronavirus.

The group is called the “Collaboratorum for Social Media and Online Behavior Studies” and the website they developed not only tracks and debunks false information about the virus but allows users, like you to submit info you may find about COVID-19 to have verified for its authenticity.

“You can report that to us through our website and there on the website we also have a link there where you can report such cases where you’re not sure if this is misinformation or not and then we go in systemically through cyber forensic analyst to check if that information is true or not,” said Dr. Nitin Agarwal.

The group has gained lots of attention and has partnered with several local agencies like the offices of Arkansas Attorney General and U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

If you need help in identifying, understanding, and reporting misinformation, fake websites, and scams regarding COVID-19 click here.