Digital Original: Local families receive free Thanksgiving meal via app users

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanksgiving came a few days early for some local families, all thanks to food delivery service that is helping to give back to the community.

Rose Campbell of Little Rock suffers from Hodgkin’s lymphoma – cancer that targets a person’s healthy cells.

Most of Campbell’s money has gone to pay for her medical bills.



Rose Campbell suffers from Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was delivered a free thanksgiving meal by an anonymous member of the community.

This morning, she received a surprise delivery to her home this morning – a free pizza for her and her family.

She hopes people see that every day is a reason to be thankful.

“Not only on Thanksgiving. A day of Thanksgiving every day of my life and it should be every day for every body’s life,” Campbell says.

The delivery company bite squad is an app-based food delivery service – that took in anonymous nominations from users of people that may need this special gift.