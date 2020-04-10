Digital Original: Local couple says they won’t let COVID-19 prevent them from getting married

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local couple is not letting the novel coronavirus keep them from saying their “I-Do’s”.

So they got married – ahead of schedule.

Newlyweds Christian and Breanna Blackmon is sharing their love story to inspire positivity.

Newlyweds Christian and Breanna Blackmon of Little Rock made it official on Wednesday at Breanna’s parents’ home.

The couple says they had planned to get married but with these uncertain times, they believed it was important to tie the not.

Christian says these last couple of weeks have truly shown them both the meaning and power of love.

“What crises we are facing as a nation. There is always still room for love. There is always still room to have great opportunities. There is always room to not be depressed or sad and you know – there is always room for something great. In any storm, there is always a rainbow that comes at the end,” says Christain.

Friends and family members sent congratulatory messages via social media in an effort to practice social distancing.

Christian says he didn’t want to make Breanna wait any longer.

The couple is still planning on hosting a larger gathering once it’s safe.

However, they both agree they couldn’t have asked for a better “happily-ever-after” then being quarantined with each other.