Digital Original: Local author shares how to keep family Easter traditions strong

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Easter fast approaching – the upcoming holiday weekend is sure to look different for families across the state.

The impact of COVID-19 on the holiday is already being felt, with several community events already canceled for health and safety concerns.

While Sunday service and egg hunts may have to wait until next year – it has left some wondering about the keeping of family traditions.

However, Maria Hoskins is sharing her positive message of family and how to keep the value of tradition alive.

Hoskins has been a community outreach specialist for the federal government for more than 15 years.

She also is an author. She says she started writing books because she was challenged.

Now an author of five children’s books, including her book, titled, My Easter Story, which is an account of her personal family story about her and her grandmother’s holiday tradition.

“The love of family. Family memories, family values and happy times you know we need to gather and hold on to all those great family memories right now. It will uplift us,” she explains.

Hoskins is encouraging people to use this time indoors to write out those important personal stories.

She says retelling stories with relatives can be positive for everyone and documenting the memories leaves something for future generations.

