Digital Original: Local artist gets help from community to create 6,000 piece clay installation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One local artist is recruiting the help of his community to help him create a six-thousand piece installation by asking for clay.

Pieces that Chris makes to put together into main installation

Chris Swasta is a ceramicist from Sherwood, and last October he was asked to recreate a much larger scale version of his infusion pottery for a gallery exhibition at the Little Rock Thea Foundation showcasing this April.

Excited and humbled, the 26-year-old artist immediately got to work but it wasn’t soon after he realized he was going to need a lot more clay.

Swasta says he’s determined to create because of the meaning and importance it holds.

“Usually, when you look at 6,000 pieces it’s quite extraordinary – no matter what it is and that’s just my hope that people can be moved by art, especially here in Central Arkansas.” says Chris Swasta

Swasta reached out to his community; even creating a gofundme account.

Now the young artist has received an overwhelming response; having had boxes of clay donated.







Also he is about halfway to his five-hundred-dollar gofundme goal.

Click here to learn more about Chris’s gofundme and what he plans to do.