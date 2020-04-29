Digital Original: Little Rock woman helping keep Spanish speaking community informed about COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If there is one thing COVID-19 is showing us is that people everywhere are stepping up to help in various ways, so when a Little Rock woman saw a need for the local Spanish speaking community to be informed about the coronavirus, she stepped up.

Blanca Hernandez is a nutritionist working with local schools for the University of Arkansas Pulaski County Extension Service in Little Rock.

She says when the coronavirus outbreak began she found herself researching and learning as much as she could.

With schools officially closed, Hernandez asked her supervisor if she could use her native language to help translate the extension service website for the Spanish community.

Hernandez says with everything happening and changing so fast she felt she needed to step up for the better of everyone.

“Everybody goes to the supermarket. Everybody goes to the gas station. Everybody goes, so it’s just really the community. It’s a community helping each other,” said Hernandez.

The Spanish language version of the extension service COVID-19 site officially launched this week.

Hernandez says she received support from many of her colleagues at the U of A Cooperative Extension Service.

Most notably, Dr. Keiddy Urrea Romero, who is located in Fayetteville. Together the women help keep the site updated with new information relating to COVID-19.

