Digital Original: Little Rock small business helping local schools open with protective shields

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local business owner is creating large protective shields for schools across central Arkansas.

Helping children stay safe as they head back to the classroom. SCN Printing Inc. is a family-owned business located in Little Rock.

Casey Moore with the company has been helping distribute shields to local schools.

Moore says the shields are made of same durable plastic material as outdoor signs. They are both lightweight and portable and allows for children to still learn with little distraction.

Moore says the employees at the company are both humbled and excited to part of the project that is helping get kids back to what’s important; learning.

“Awesome opportunity for us to keep our guys working in the back and gives them a full paycheck and also they can go home and feel good about what they are doing. Cause their helping kids get back into the classroom,” says Moore.













Moore says Little Rock School District recently placed an order for 1,400 DESK shields.

The shields are easy to assemble and safe to wipe down and disinfect. For more information on the shields, click here.