Digital Original: Little Rock nurse leading healthcare team to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As hospitals and clinics navigate the impact of the novel coronavirus in their local communities — places like CARTI Cancer center are having to take extra precautions with already having high-risk patients.

One nurse is being recognized for her willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty – making sure all patients and employees stay healthy and safe.

Traci Niece has been a nurse for more than 15 years. She is the employee health and infection control nurse at CARTI.

So when the first case of COVID-19 started in Arkansas, it was she who fearlessly lead and continue to lead the health care team at all 16 centers.

Niece says she feels it’s her duty to help those in need.

“For me it’s just – it has to be for the right reason which is to keep all of us safe and I would do that whether it was five people or whether it was five-hundred people it doesn’t matter that’s just who I am that’s just the way it’s going to be,” said Niece.

Niece works around the clock, because she says every day something new comes out about the virus.

She says to protect her CARTI family she must stay informed.

Niece also helps lead daily health and safety conference calls for CARTI where she provides the staff with updates, protocols and systems continuously evolving.

To watch Nurse Niece review of COVID-19 safety precautions, click below.