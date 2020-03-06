Digital Original: Kids take aim at Arkansas archery competition

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Students from all across the state are competing this weekend in the Arkansas National Archery competition.

Sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) at the Convention Center in Hot Springs, it has kids from senior high, middle, and elementary schools taking aim at their targets with a bow and arrow in hand.

The event is free to the public, they just ask that you bring a canned food item.

Curtis Gray, the Archery State Coordinator for the AGFC says this weekend is one you won’t want to miss.

“What’s great about archery is that anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter your physical shape or size – anything, because this is one of the few places that you can come watch an 8-year-old little girl beat up on a senior high boy. It’s just funny because it comes down to who’s practiced the most and who’s got the mechanics of shooting it down,” he says.

Students from the Bryant Jr. High archery team and Collegeville Elementary are just some of the teams participating this weekend.

However, Gray says the team to keep your eye on this year is Bryant’s Hill Farm Elementary. For the last three years, they have taken state.

