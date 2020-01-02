Digital Original: Interactive map shows condition of Conway roads

CONWAY, Ark.- The City of Conway is looking to become even more transparent with using citizens’ tax dollars when it comes to fixing roads.

A new interactive map is helping it all happen.

The City of Conway says that citizens are hungry for information, especially when it comes to how their tax dollars are being spent. This is why coming in 2020, the pavement management program will now include an online interactive map.

The map allows the user to click on any desired street, watch in real-time video footage of the road being scanned and find out the overall rating for the condition of the street.

The City of Conway spokesperson, Bobby Kelly, says this process allows for better transparency in city government spending.

“Find the best streets for overlays and construction,” Kelly says. “We did one in 2017 and we are about to do another one in 2020, and what this will do will allow us to be better stewards of Conway tax dollars. Gets the people, the politics and personal preferences out of the way. Allows us to make pretty much objective, data-driven decisions on how we spend money on fixing our streets.”

The city used outside consults to scan their streets, assessing road conditions on which streets are in desperate need of repair.

The online tool is looking to be available to customers sometime later this month, if not sooner.

For more information on the Pavement Management Program, click here.