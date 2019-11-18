Digital Original: Hot Springs man builds chapel in honor of his mother

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A local man is showing it’s never too late to live out your dreams.

Michael McLillie from Hot Springs built the tiny chapel three decades ago.

Now he has completed the Grace Chapel named after his mother who died in 2014 from ovarian cancer.

Michael thought his dream of building was over after spending most of his money on his mothers hospital bills, but it turned out that his mom had other plans.

“It took my sister two years to go through everything. On the Christmas before I built the chapel. She brought me an envelope that had all the little envelopes that my mother had saved everything that we would give her and that’s the money that I started with.”

Every penny he gave his mother, she had saved to give back to her son.

Michael says after that he knew he had to start building.

