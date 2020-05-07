Digital Original: Having a baby during COVID-19; first-time parents share advice and pictures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Giving birth in the era of COVID-19 can be scary for parents.

That was just the case for these two local doctors – having had their first child born just 6 days ago.

Tommy and Phoebe Martin of Little Rock are the new proud parents of Oliver David.

The first time parents are both resident physicians at UAMS and said they had some anxiety in the beginning, naturally like any parent about to greet their new child.

















However, they say the staff at UAMS helped calm their fears and did everything to keep everyone healthy and safe.

The parents offer advice to other soon to be parents about not letting COVID-19 take away their joyous moment.

“When they do hand you that baby all those fears and all that anxiety goes away and it’s just a wonderful feeling. So I would just tell them to focus the end result that you’re bringing joy into this world and it’s bringing so much light to a lot of people,” said Phoebe and Tommy Martin.

The United Nations Children’s Fund estimated that 116 million babies will be born under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Martins recommend communicating with your doctors OFTEN about what plans are expected to ensure mom and dad are calm for their new arrival.