Digital Original: Fraternity president wears women clothing & receives overwhelming support from peers and campus

BATESVILLE, Ark. – One young man is showing that how you look on the outside doesn’t make a great leader.

Timothy Tignor, 20, is a political science major at Lyon College in Batesville.

Timothy [third from the right] poses for a photo with his Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity.

He says growing up he liked dressing up in girl clothing.

Tignor has never denied his biological gender but identifies as “gender-queer.”

“I’m lucky to have parents who are extremely supportive,” says Tignor.

For the college junior, it was important for him to be his authentic self in order to continue growing.

“There are times when people will say something and I understand it can be difficult to understand,” he adds.

He says he was often discouraged from reaching his full potential because he wasn’t being true to himself.

“My hope really for the long run is just like specifically understanding going more in-depth is that people understand that people shouldn’t just have to fit in a singular area,” Tignor says.

Now, the young man is the first president of his fraternity chapter to wear women’s clothing and hopes to show others that being a leader isn’t defined by the clothes you wear, but the determination within.

“I can move forward,” he says. “And show the people on this campus specifically that we’re accepting of any and everything.”