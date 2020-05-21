Digital Original: Fitness Instructor offering free workout classes for community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One fitness instructor is donating his time and giving back to his community by providing free workout lessons.

D’Marcus Ingram is a personal trainer in North Little Rock. He says he played sports all his life, dedicating his life to health and fitness.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit he saw many people in his community struggling with their fitness goals and noticed some of his former clients quickly putting on weight.

With some gyms still closed and some people struggling financially, Ingram says he felt it was important for him to find a way to help.

“Kind of my way just to give back. This is where I am from and I feel it’s the least I can do. One of my strengths in life period is being in physical condition and I just want to share my talents with my community,” said Ingram.

Ingram offers one hour outdoor workouts three days a week.

He asks that you bring a mask to respect social distancing practices. He is also following CDC guidelines by helping keep people spaced more than six feet apart.

To reserve a spot at D’Marcus free workout class email: freecommfitness@gmail.com. Classes are typically held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (weather permitting).