Digital Original: ER nurse creates wellness room for coworkers

Kirbi Cates, RN, BSN, from UAMS emergency department, created a wellness room for co-workers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When you think of an emergency room at a hospital the last thing on your mind is relaxation – right?

Kirbi Cates, is a registered nurse at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences emergency department at UAMS in Little Rock.

She says she decided to create the wellness room after seeing that many of her coworkers needed an outlet when stressed.

“I created it because here in the ER we see all kinds of things,” Cates says.

This past summer Cates converted a shower into a private calming sanctuary for those seeking a little peace and tranquility during their shift.

“I added essential oils like lavender,” she says. “It’s important for us to have a place to take a moment.”

She says it’s important for nurses to remember to take care of themselves first so they can better take care of their patients.

“I hope they come away with comfort. Having a place to go, relaxation and having a peace of mind after dealing with a really sick patient and having to go take care of the rest of your patients during a shift,” says Cates.

The UAMS emergency department sees about 60,000 patients a year and deals with everything from someone just feeling ill to a full blown-out code blue.